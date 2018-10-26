Prime Minister plants tree as part of Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative

A tree was planted next to part of the town’s waterways today by Theresa May in support of forest conservation schemes.

The Prime Minister joined over 500 MPs in supporting The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC), a network of preservation initiatives marking Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

Through The Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s, ITV and Frank Field MP, who conceived the QCC, Mrs May received a special commemorative pack of five trees – two silver birch, two rowan, and a hazel – which she donated to Braywick Nature Reserve.

She also planted a specimen rowan today alongside part of the restored York Stream waterway at the Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane.

The site was identified by Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, which is restoring the town’s waterways.

Mrs May said: "We all have a duty to nurture our woodlands, forests and trees for future generations.

“That is why we have drawn up the 25 Year Environment Plan to make sure we leave our countryside in a better state than we found it.

“Planting and protecting our trees is vital to the plan which is why we appointed a Tree Champion - Sir William Worsley - to help achieve our promise of planting 11 million trees, plus another million in our towns and cities, in the next 25 years."

Woodland Trust Chair of Trustees Baroness Young said: “We are delighted Mrs May has joined us in our bid to plant trees in support of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

“We all need trees. They contribute significantly to the quality of life, providing us with a space to breathe.

“Not only are they fantastic for our physical health, trapping pollutants, eating up carbon and giving us somewhere to exercise, they’re also highly beneficial for our mental well-being. I hope the residents of Maidenhead will enjoy watching them flourish.”

Maidenhead Waterways’ chairman of trustees Richard Davenport said: “Trees and water work so well together and the restored waterway will provide a vital ‘green lung’ and attractive public open space for people and wildlife to enjoy as Maidenhead grows and regenerates.”