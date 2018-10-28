Pets Corner: Ellie and her kittens at the RSPCA

06:00PM, Sunday 28 October 2018
Ellie was handed over to East Berks RSPCA heavily pregnant and gave birth to four beautiful kittens a few days later.
Despite not coming from the best of circumstances, mum and kittens are a healthy family, growing fast.
All five will be available for viewing for adoption in the next couple of weeks so we are taking enquiries now for kittens in pairs only, and also Ellie the mother cat who is only very young herself. There are three black boys and a tortie girl.
To register your interest, please call 07852 481079 or go online to www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk
