New walking group launched as part of Maggie-Mae Morgan's legacy

A free walking group set up to ‘bring some more positivity to the world’ has attracted more than 300 members.

Katie Pattison established Wild-Kat Walkers with a Facebook page earlier this month.

The inspiration to start the group came from Leah and David Morgan, who lost their 18-month-old daughter Maggie-Mae to leukaemia in March.

Leah is a cousin of Katie’s husband, Jamie, 34.

At the toddler’s funeral Leah and David asked that people ‘keep Maggie’s legacy alive’.

Katie, 33, from Holyport, said: “Maggie-Mae only knew the good, all she knew was people who loved her and were fighting with her, so they asked to keep Maggie’s legacy alive, to bring some more positivity to the world from smiling more, to holding the door open.”

The personal trainer added: “This is my pledge, to get the community moving about more, to get people involved with each other more and to facilitate a bit more joys really.

“For me, it’s really about bringing the community together and making people more engaged.”

There are 372 members of the group and about 70 will join Katie, Jamie and their children Isabel, six, and Austin, two, on Sunday.

They will walk a six-mile loop from Boulters Lock, along the towpath to Cookham, through the moss and past Summerleaze.

On Friday, Katie carried out a trial of the route with 12 keen walkers and two children, including Leah and the latest addition to the Morgan family, India-Mae, who was born in July.

“Everyone was smiling and laughing and introducing themselves,” Katie said.

“It shows that people are willing to get out and about and do something. They want to be part of the community but they just need a little bit of support.”

She added: “There are rambling and walking groups but I think that can be a little intimidating at times and I’m just a local girl looking to bring people together.”

To find out more or to join the group go to Facebook and search for Wild-Kat Walkers.