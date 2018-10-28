Firefighters offer safety advice in Nicholsons Centre

Youngsters on their half-term breaks got to meet firefighters and learn about fire safety.

Officers from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service pitched up inside the Nicholsons Centre on Monday.

The focus of the event was to give businesses advice on how to ensure their premises within Maidenhead can comply with the Regulatory Reform Act.

At the drop-in, officers showed people examples of how damaged items like hairdryers and extension leads can cause fires, and videos showing just how quickly a fire can spread.

Even though the event was focused on giving advice to businesses, that didn’t stop children from coming along and learning more about fire safety – something the officers were happy to help with.