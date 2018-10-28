Lib Dems carry out 'alley audits' in Maidenhead

A Lib Dem councillor and his daughter are encouraging residents to tidy up alleyways across the town.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) and his seven-year-old daughter Jessamine have been carrying out ‘alley audits’ across Maidenhead.

The pair have been checking alleys for litter and graffiti and encouraging others across the borough to tidy up the streets.

Cllr Werner said: “I’ve been doing this for years in Pinkneys Green and now my colleagues are doing it across the town.

“The theory is if litter and graffiti are not cleared up it makes it look like the residents do not care about where they live.

“That feeling that no one cares leads to more grot and then to anti-social behaviour and crime. By getting it cleared up it shows the area is cared for and this discourages anti-social behaviour.”

To report litter or grafitti email streetcare@maidenheadlibdems.co.uk