Waterways group discusses project in House of Lords

Leaders of a town centre waterways project went to the House of Lords to discuss the impacts they can have.

Maidenhead Waterways group chairman Richard Davenport and technical group chairman John Morgan attended an All Party Parliamentary Waterways Group Meeting in Westminster on Tuesday, October 16.

The meeting, chaired by Lord Michael German, looked at the social, environmental and economic impact that waterways can have on regional economies.

The Maidenhead Waterways project is seeking to restore water channels to create a navigable ring around the town.

Mr Davenport said: “The meeting was a unique opportunity for us to meet national policy advisers and other waterways restoration groups.

“We were especially pleased to be able to share our experiences in open forum on the issues and bureaucratic challenges faced over the years with the Maidenhead scheme demonstrating economic benefit from the waterway development, the complexities of securing planning consent and dealing with the many different agencies involved in the project.”