Couple raise money for Alzheimer's Society on epic USA trek

A ‘very adventurous couple’ raised almost £800 for the Alzheimer’s Society on their most intrepid adventure yet.

Katryna Euridge and Jason Dibb-Fuller have spent five-and-a-half months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) in the United Stares, from the Mojave Desert through California and Oregon to the Bridge of the Gods into Washington.

The route was featured in the Reese Witherspoon film Wild, based on a memoir by Cheryl Strayed, which the couple watched on their way back from their honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains in 2015.

Katryna said: “I said ‘I think we could do that one day’ but I was about to have ankle surgery and my husband said ‘I’m not sure, it’s a big commitment’.”

She added: “I think when we started to plan it, it’s something we thought we could do.”

After her ankle healed from surgery Katryna and Jason began training, hiking their way across the highlands of Scotland, the Brecon Beacons and Windsor Great Park.

Katryna’s grandmother, Gillian Hubbard, passed away from Alzheimer’s in June 2017 and Katryna decided to use the trip to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

The 35-year-old, who works as an immigration officer at Heathrow, and Jason, a 37-year-old landscape gardener, were both given a six-month career break, and set off on a 2,652.6-mile journey in April and returned at the start of October.

Katryna said: “The best part about being away for so long is, it’s the closest you’ll ever get to pure freedom, no rules, no work, just simple living.

“We had everything we needed on our backs, food water, clothes and shelter.”

They had to plan their journey ensuring they had enough food to last until they could stock up again and they collected water from creeks, rivers and lakes. There were dangers from the elements including the wild fires in California which they ‘out walked’, freezing river crossings and wild animals.

Katryna said: “We had 13 very close rattlesnake encounters, we saw three bears, we woke up and one was right next to our tent, luckily we saw no mountain lions.”

It is the latest adventure for the pair, who met travelling in Australia in 2006, got engaged on Ben Nevis and spent their honeymoon hiking, mountain climbing, white water rafting, horseback riding and mountain biking. To donate to Katryna’s JustGiving page go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katryna-euridge1