Father's tribute to 'sensitive and caring' student killed in collision

The father of a student who died in a motorcycle collision has described how his son’s smile ‘lit up the room’.

Harry Chapple, who grew up in Maidenhead, died aged 20 in a collision in Bath on Friday, October 12.

He leaves behind his mother, Sue, father Paul and brother Jack, along with his stepmother Julie, stepfather Tim and stepsisters Rachel and Sarah.

Harry was a second-year student at the University of Bath, where he studied civil engineering.

Harry’s father Paul, who lives in Hertfordshire, said: “He was a sensitive and caring lad, when you looked at him, he was a big guy who went to the gym, but he was so sensitive.

“People looked up to him because he was so intelligent and so thoughtful, people went to him to ask questions and no matter what it was he would take his time, want to sit with them and help them.

“He was just a lovely lad.”

Growing up in Maidenhead, Harry attended Holyport Junior School and Altwood School before taking A-levels at Burnham Grammar School.

Excelling at school, he achieved four A*s in maths, chemistry, physics and biology, and got a first in his first year at university.

He also featured in the Adver-tiser two years ago for winning the Lonza science award for an essay.

Paul described how his son was not a morning person, waking up at noon most days, even if it meant missing a lecture, but he would always catch up on his work, often working late into the night.

Harry was particularly close to his younger brother Jack, who was only 18 months younger than him.

Paul described how the pair would do everything together, going to the gym, out with friends and taking holidays together.

Jack also rides a motor scooter but has vowed never to use it again.

Paul said: “Jack has been having a hard time but he’s doing well now. We talk about it now but there are still moments where we all need to cry.

“It’s things like not seeing him graduate, not seeing him get married and having grandchildren, those things are tough.

“When he smiled that smile lit up the room. Everyone loved that smile and loved him.”

A public funeral will be held for Harry at Slough Crematorium on Wednesday, November 7 at 1pm.

Police in Bath are seeking witnesses to the two-vehicle collision in Widcombe Hill, Bath.

Anyone with information should call 101 and give the reference number CI/194/18.