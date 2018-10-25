Fundraiser started to get justice for ex-Maidonian killed in the Caribbean

A fight for justice for an ex-Maidonian who was killed in the Caribbean has been launched.

Police launched a murder investigation after Stephen Halliday, 65, was found dead at his home in the Dominican Republic last month.

He grew up in Maidenhead before leaving in the 1970s.

His family has started an online fundraiser to try and raise money to establish a legal fund and help rebuild his widow Angela’s life.

Son Geoff said of Stephen on the fundraising page: “Anybody who knew him is already aware of the joyfulness and love he demonstrated and the life he lived in service of our family.

“He worshipped my mother completely and showered her with a level of affection I could never fathom. Now it all feels like he was just getting in as much as possible before being unfairly ripped from our lives.”

A Dominican National Police statement last month said three males, aged between 17 and 20, were arrested in connection with the death.

Their trial is due to take place in December.

It said his body was found in his home in the Barbacoa area of Las Terrenas, on the eastern coast of the Caribbean state, on the morning of Friday, September 7.

It is believed he was killed the night before.

The family aims to reach $100,000 (£77,400) and has already received more than $30,000 (£23,200) from 273 people in the past 29 days.

Money is needed for legal fees as the case progresses through the Dominican justice system.

John Halliday, Stephen’s 68-year-old brother who still lives in Maidenhead, said he was ‘totally devastated’ when he was told about his death while on holiday in Canada. He said Stephen had retired after a career involving working at Thomas Cook and as an estate agent in the US, and was renovating his Dominican home and helping with English skills at a school.

He added that the family hopes to create a memorial at the school.

John said: “He was the little brother, totally different to me I would say, but has probably got more good points than me.”

Stephen leaves behind two sons, Geoff and Alex.

Visit tinyurl.com/ybwhow9u to view the fundraiser.