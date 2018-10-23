Theresa May presents prizes at Maidenhead and Me exhibition

Prizes for Maidonians’ takes on their town were given out by the Prime Minister Theresa May MP at the weekend.

Now in its fifth year, Maidenhead and Me showcases artists’ and photographers’ perceptions of the town.

This year, the Nicholsons Centre-based showcase was focused on the theme of ‘people make it what it is’ and entrants submitted work to the teenager art, adult photography and adult art categories, with Maidenhead’s MP handing out the awards for the highest-rated on Saturday.

“Although the numbers were down on last year, the overall quality is perhaps the best we’ve seen, which makes for a splendid exhibition,” the Maidenhead Civic Society chairman, Bob Dulson, said.

The group organises the event and aims to encourage an appreciation of the town with it. Its patron is also Mrs May, and she congratulated the entrants.

Jessica Wade bagged herself £50 after her work, Memories of Maidenhead, took first place in the teenager art category. Cagla Su Yarkutay took second with Nicholson’s Centre and Jennifer Voakes finished third with The Bridge.

Robert Kuhner came first in the adult photography section with The Bear, while ‘Tiser blogger Jodie Humphries got second for Marching Community of Colour and Light.

Joy Tracy nabbed third for Fireworks St Ives Road while Mr Kuhner and Rod Bird were commended for Italian Barber and Judging at Holyport Show, respectively.

Martin Dutton won first place in the adult art category with Soul Traders. Beryl Tilley came second with High Street Bustle and Jessica Stileman took third with Stuart.

Sarah Dixon and Satu Vartianinen were highly commended with The Picture House and By the River, respectively.

The exhibition will continue until Saturday, November 3, except for Monday and Tuesday, in unit 26 at the shopping centre.