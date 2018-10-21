Pets Corner: Rosie at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Rosie is an affectionate one-year-old black cat, who loves to have company.

She is very lively and playful so needs a home in a family with older teenage children who can give her lots of attention and keep her entertained.

If you can offer Rosie a home please contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082/0118 972 1871 or go to www.tvaw.org.uk