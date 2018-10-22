Maidenhead Zombie Walk returns with more than 300 entrants hoped for

A horde of brain-dead flesh-eating creatures is expected to descend upon Maidenhead town centre next week.

The sixth Maidenhead Zombie Walk will see the undead make their way from the Maiden’s Head pub, up the High Street and past the Boy and the Boat statue before looping back to the pub via the Nicholsons Centre.

A flash mob performance by Dance Inspired will also feature on the walk, which will take place on Saturday, October 27.

The organisers are hoping there will be more than 300 participants this year. They will be able to assemble at the Maiden’s Head for make up, if needed, before embarking on the walk.

One of the organisers, Carly Kenny, said: “This is the sixth year in a row we’ve organised this event and every year has just been a bigger and better display of a community coming together for fun, creativity and a lot of fake blood. I spoke to our professional special effects artists and they’re working harder than ever to create some amazing looks. We can’t wait to get zombified and join in the walk with everyone.”

The trek will start at 5pm, led by the head zombies, but the effects can be applied for a small fee from 3pm at the pub.

Upon return, young zombies can groove to Mark’s Magic Mayhem kids’ show. The walk is free but all proceeds will go to the Royal Borough Theatre Project, which aims to provide disadvantaged children with behind-the-scenes and on stage experiences with free tickets to plays.

Visit www.maidenheadzombiewalk.co.uk or email argh@maidenheadzombiewalk.co.uk for more.