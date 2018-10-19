20-year-old Maidenhead motorcyclist killed in Bath collision

A motorcyclist from Maidenhead died following a traffic collision in Bath.

Harry Chapple, who was 20, was driving a motorcycle along Widcombe Hill, to the east of Bath city centre, when he collided with another vehicle.

The incident took place at 9.35pm on Friday, October 12.

He was a second year student, studying civil engineering at the University of Bath.

Head of the department of architecture & civil engineering, Professor Stephen Emmitt, said: “We were devastated to learn of Harry’s death and the loss of a highly motivated, engaged and popular student.

“Our thoughts go out to Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the university added: “We know that Harry’s death will affect members of our University community and a range of support is available for our students and staff.”

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.

Anyone who may have information should call 101 and cite the reference CI/194/18.