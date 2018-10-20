Co-op anniversary community day showcases charities' work

A supermarket hosted a 10th anniversary celebration as part of its community initiative. The Co-op store in Shifford Crescent held its community day to mark a decade since the store opened in 2008.

The company runs a Local Community Fund, which rewards groups and charities in the area chosen through their membership scheme.

When members buy own-brand products, good causes receive one per cent of the sale.

Charities chosen by Shifford Crescent members for this year are Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and The Autism Group, who were represented on the day.

A raffle raised some extra cash for the groups as the gathering allowed charities to talk to shoppers and showcase their work.

The rain threatened to put a damper on proceedings, as stalls moved undercover, but Co-op pioneer Tom Anderson, who works with the charities, was pleased with the day’s efforts.

“The more you can get people knowing about local charities the better,” he said.

“Community days are massively important. Every year (members) choose who they want to support. As far as the Autism Group and Alexander Devine are concerned, they had a lot of people speaking to them.”

Applications for next year’s funding open again in spring 2019. Visit causes.coop.co.uk