Teams encouraged to sign up for for 34th Swimarathon

Keen swimmers are being invited to enter a team into the 34th annual Swimarathon on Saturday, January 5. The event, organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, is one of the town’s largest fundraising events of the year and swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

From 7am to 8pm, about 120 teams of eight swimmers are sponsored to swim lengths of the pool in relay for 55 minutes.

Last year groups, schools, sports clubs, businesses and churches swam about 200 miles and raised about £38,000.

Each team gives half of the money they raise to their chosen charity and donates the other half to the Lions Club of Maidenhead Charitable Trust, which will be distributed to other charitable causes.

Peter Skinner from the club said: “Swimming need not to be to Olympic standard, although some come very close, as the event allows all swimmers, particularly youngsters, to experience a sense of competition whilst having a lot of fun.” To enter a team call 0845 833 5973 or e-mail swimarathon@maidenheadlions.org.uk. Find out more about the event at www.maidenheadlions.org.uk