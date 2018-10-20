Teen pianist wins young musician title

A music competition sponsored by the Louis Baylis Trust ‘proved to be a fascinating experience’.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra’s Young Musicians’ Competition took place on Sunday, October 14 at St. Piran’s School in Gringer Hill.

A total of 10 competitors aged 12 to 19 played a short recital in front of a panel of three judges. Pianist Harvey Lin, 15, a pupil at Eton College, scooped first place for his ‘exceptional playing.’

Second and third place was awarded to violinists Alexandra Peel, 16, and Abigail James, 17, both of whom currently attend the Purcell School of Music – Britain’s oldest specialist music school.