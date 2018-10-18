Double yellows approved at Cox Green School to stop parents parking near crossing

An application to paint double yellow lines outside a school to prevent parents from parking near a crossing has been approved.

Traffic lights replaced a zebra crossing at Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, in the summer.

However, parents failed to heed road markings and have continued to park on or near the crossing, causing students to manoeuvre between parked vehicles.

Headteacher Frances Walsh says the school was ‘delighted’ when the new lights were implemented, but recognises that there ‘has been a problem with parking’ since children returned to school in September.

She explained that Cox Green is working with the Royal Borough and others to prevent potential accidents.

Double yellow lines are to be painted from the railway bridge to the ‘zig zag’ lines by the crossing after an application to the Royal Borough was approved on October 11.

It also hopes to introduce cycle training to encourage pupils to try environmentally-friendly methods of transport, and has been talking with parents themselves.

“When the crossing was put in we were delighted, but we do recognise there has been a problem with parking since we have returned to school,” said Ms Walsh. “We are trying to promote alternative measures rather than parents dropping them off.

“The teachers go out and make them [the parents] move on and they always have. When you engage with them they do understand.

“Driving is not always the easiest option.

“We are also working with our local PCSOs.

“I think it is about re-educating people because they forget.”

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “To further improve the safety of pupils, following an application from Cox Green School, the installation of double yellow lines along Highfield Lane, outside the school, has been approved.”