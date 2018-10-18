Valuable Star Wars figures found in Maidenhead home to go under the hammer

Figures from a galaxy far, far away will go under the hammer next week following a surprise discovery in a Maidenhead home.

The items from epic sci-fi saga Star Wars include the iconic Millennium Falcon spaceship, AT-AT walker vehicles, and boxes shaped like arch-villain Darth Vader and droid C-3PO, which will be famed to fans of the franchise.

They were unearthed at a property in Maidenhead during a visit from Dawson’s Auctioneers, based in Kings Grove.

Originally, Dawson’s had been invited to go to value traditional antiques for an auction, but when the unnamed seller said he used to work on the original film trilogy and had some toys in the garage, their auction value was clear to see. Peter Mason, auctioneer and valuer at Dawson’s, said the seller’s wife, who passed away some years ago, used to collect them.

He said collections such as this lot, which includes action figures such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia, can fetch £1,500 altogether, depending on their rarity. They could appeal to people who had the toys in their youth.

“People like to go back to their childhood. They can relive their childhood,” he said.

Peter added that toys can appeal to collectors if they are rare.

Typically, unopened items will do well in value and he recommended anyone who might have unused childhood playthings knocking around to check if they’re worth anything.

“It is quite rare to find boxed toys that are still in playable condition,” he said.

Visit www.DawsonsAuctions.co.uk for information and valuations.