Shops 'all on board' for Autism Hour

Businesses dimmed their lights and music as an Autism Hour took place in the Nicholsons Centre at the weekend.

Charity Stand Out For Autism organised the quiet hour from noon-1pm on Sunday in partnership with Nicholsons and the Royal Borough.

Retailers took steps to make shopping easier for people with autism, including turning lights and music down or off, switching photo booth lights off and occupying quiet tills.

Charity founder Holly Clarke was happy with the level of participation on show.

She said: “There was no negativity. It was a really good sense of community. It may seem like a small thing but in the bigger picture, it has such huge effects.

“Tesco set up a quiet till, they put out balloons and a craft stall where you could sit if you didn’t want to go round the shops.

“Everybody wanted to get involved, they were all on board and did what they could do.”

Holly added that the next Autism Hour will be in November.