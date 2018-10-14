Pets Corner: Feline friends looking for forever homes at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

Maidenhead Cat Rescue is finding it increasingly difficult to find homes for the cats in its care.

This is sad for the lovely cats awaiting homes – but good news for people looking for a new pet.

There are lots to choose from and they are all gorgeous young cats that have been in foster homes since they were young kittens and are well accustomed to being around people; cats like this lovely pair of friendly and lively young tabbies. They came into the care of Maidenhead Cat Rescue as tiny kittens and will all make wonderful pets.

For those who prefer black and white cats Saskia and Sapphire are two gorgeous young cats are also looking for a home. They came into our care when they were young kittens and are now elegant young cats. Just over a year old, they have just had their booster vaccinations and are fit and well.

The two cats featured last month, Benson (black and white) and Petal (tortoiseshell) are also still available.

If you are able to offer a forever home to any of these cats, please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909 or contact us on Facebook – Maidenhead Cat Rescue.

We ask for a donation to cover vets fees and a home visit will be required.