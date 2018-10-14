Harvest tools donations will make 'huge difference'

A collection of less traditional harvest donations to Boyn Hill Baptist Church will make a ‘huge life-changing difference’ to the communities they reach.

This year rather than tins of soup and packets of pasta parishioners and neighbours gave ‘scholar packs’, tools, haberdashery and knitting items.

The items were collected at the Westborough Road church on behalf of Christian charity Tools with a Mission (TWAM), which enables ‘livelihood creation’ in countries including Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Church secretary Rachel Barnes said: “There were some very generous donations, and it was lovely to hear in some cases a bit about where they had come from or the stories behind the donations.

“Many people were pleased their unwanted tools were going to a good home and would be used again.

“We had a good response to the Advertiser appeal in particular, so that was very much appreciated. We also had a local cub pack run their own collection to add to our appeal which was great.

“There was a huge range in the tools collected, and it included gardening tools, sewing and knitting supplies, including a sewing machine, carpentry tools, equipment for plastering and decorating, building tools and then stationery packs, which included essential stationary to enable children to attend school in Africa as they would now have the required resources.”

After refurbishing the items, TWAM sorts them into trade kits for different professions, including plumbers, electricians and mechanics and sends them off.

The trade kits provide the means for people to start ‘micro-businesses’.

The Rev Amanda Redwood said: “As we displayed all the tools collected for TWAM I was amazed and deeply grateful for everyone who had contributed.

“Each tool that has been donated will make a huge life-changing difference giving opportunity to start small businesses which will aid people to provide for their families and give hope for their future. Thank you Maidenhead.