In pictures: Maidenhead Boundary Walk 2018

Walkers ‘beat the bounds’ in the sunshine on ‘another record breaking year’ this Sunday.

Maidenhead Boundary Walk is organised by Maidenhead Rotary Club, with the help of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club and Maidenhead Rotaract.

The idea of the event is that participants get sponsorship for taking part and charities benefit.

About 500 walkers registered to travel around the traditional boundaries of the town on a 13.1 mile walk but after a dreary Saturday the good weather encouraged another 182 to join in on the day.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club member Lisa Hunter helped organise the event. She said: “Quite a few of them came along because they wanted a walk and the weather was nice.”

She added: “We were all putting the road signs out on a damp Saturday afternoon, we were quite relieved to see the sunshine on Sunday morning.”

Last year there were 650 walkers and more than £20,000 was raised, and Lisa believes the figure could reach £21,000 this time round.

Maidenhead Rotary member Gurdip Bahra led a group of walkers for Makindu Dental, which had the most number of walkers supporting a single cause (53) and raised the most sponsorship - £3,000.

Makindu Dental was orginally set up as a camp in 2000 by Gurdip, his friends and family in a hospital within the Sikh temple Makindu,100 miles from Nairobi, Kenya.

It is now a dental clinic that gives free treatment to 60-80 patients every other week.