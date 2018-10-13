Still time to enter Theresa May's Christmas card competition

There is still time to get your entries in for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition.

With half-term fast approaching, we’ve extended the deadline to give youngsters more time to get creative and design a card for the Prime Minister to send out to her VIP contacts.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency and has a ‘My Perfect Christmas’ theme this year.

Advertiser editor James Preston said: “Every year we receive some fantastic submissions for the competition, which has been running in partnership with the Advertiser since Mrs May’s early days as Maidenhead and Twyford’s MP.

“It’s a real highlight of the year to see the variety of entries on show.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons, as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant, as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

Entries should be sub-mitted by Wednesday, Octo-ber 24. Judging will take place at a later date, with the winners announced shortly afterwards.

