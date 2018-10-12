This Morning TV appearance highlights Down's syndrome campaign

A mum who founded a speech and language group for children with Down’s syndrome appeared on ITV’s This Morning last week.

Clare McIntosh set up Chattertots for families in the Royal Borough and surrounding areas in 2015 after having her son Josh, five, who has Down’s syndrome.

She was on the sofa with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Thursday, October 4 to promote the ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ campaign.

The campaign was set up by a group of people who connected through social media because they all ‘believe the same thing’ – that people’s perception of children with Down’s syndrome are outdated.

Clare, who lives in Shurlock Row, said: “Today, it is so different and we are aiming to refresh those perceptions in the hope that society will embrace our children.”

The campaign centred on a video montage of 50 families signing the words to Tightrope from The Greatest Showman.

It aims to convey the ‘beautiful’ reality of having a child with Down’s syndrome.

Included in the video are Clare, 43, and her three children, Amelie, 10, and five-year-old twins Cara and Josh, who all go to Waltham St Lawrence primary school.

Clare said: “The lyrics talk about a journey which might be different to what was originally planned but is ‘all an adventure which comes with a breathtaking view’.”

She added: “Through the video, we hope to show a window into our everyday life as a family of a child with Down’s syndrome.

“It’s beautiful, warm, spontaneous and fun.”

Another video released by the group in March was to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, which received more than 230million views.

To watch the video go to www.youtube/TFQQJB-dsWo and to support the group use the hash tag #wouldntchangeathing