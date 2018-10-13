SITE INDEX

    • The Borough First seeks election candidates

    A new group which wants to take party politics out of local democracy is looking for people to

    represent it at the next local elections.

    The Borough First (TBF) was set up last month to provide opposition to Conservative

    candidates in the local elections next May and hopes to install councillors in all 19 wards.

    Cllr Claire Stretton (Boyn Hill), one of TBF’s founder members, said: “We are looking for community-minded people who are passionate about doing the right thing for their community and the Royal Borough as a whole. It just isn’t possible for a councillor elected under a national party banner to always put local people first and still remain loyal to their national party.”

    No political experience is needed.

    Visit www.theboroughfirst.org for information.

