Maidenhead Matters groups holds first litter pick

A group of six 'environmentally-minded volunteers’ who ‘want to keep Maidenhead clean and tidy’ have had a busy week.

Members of Maidenhead Matters, formed through the Maidenhead Conservative Association, met Prime Minister Theresa May and carried out their first litter pick.

Donna Stimson and Rushi Millns spoke with Mrs May at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Monday, October 1.

They discussed their ‘Maidenhead challenging plastic initiative’ that aims to reduce single use plastic and encourage recycling in the town.

Rushi said: “It was wonderful that the Prime Minister took time out of her busy schedule to support our work in the community.”

The litter pick at Kidwells Park took place on Sunday, October 7 and the group hopes it will become a regular occurrence on the first Sunday of every month in different areas.

Member Marilyn Coppinger said: “We did collect quite a lot of rubbish even though the park is looked after by the council.”

