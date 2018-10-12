Maidenhead insurance staff clock up six million steps in global charity challenge

Workers at a Maidenhead-based insurance company put their best feet forward by taking part in an international fundraising challenge.

Staff from Protect Your Bubble, in Broadway, competed against colleagues from across the globe as part of parent company Assurant’s ‘Step Up’ competition.

Each branch was tasked with taking as many steps as possible in a month, with the Maidenhead office chalking up more than six million steps in June.

They finished second, with staff at the company’s Ontario office in Canada taking the first prize.

The Maidenhead office secured £3,838 for its chosen charity, Berkshire-based Sport in Mind.

James Brown, director of Protect Your Bubble, said: “Everyone at the Maidenhead office deserves to give themselves a huge pat on the back for such a mammoth effort.

“Not only have we embraced a healthier lifestyle, but we have also raised thousands for a very worthwhile charity, who work to improve the lives of those living with mental health issues across Berkshire.”