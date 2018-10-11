In pictures: 'Incredible generosity' at Link Foundation Ball raises £31,000

The ‘incredible generosity’ of fundraisers helped raise more than £31,000 at The Link Foundation Ball.

Supporters of the Marlow-based children’s charity dug deep into their pockets during the biennial event at Windsor’s Castle Hotel on Saturday.

The charity auction proved to be the main money-spinner, with guests bidding on a range of prizes donated from businesses across the borough.

Gifts on offer included lunch at Bray’s three Michelin-starred restaurant The Waterside Inn, a Formula 1 driving experience and Premier League match tickets.

The auction added £23,000 to the fundraising total with donations also being pledged via a ‘Tree of Fortune’.

Una Loughrey, founder of The Link Foundation, said: “We are still reeling from the generosity on the evening, not just from the people that donated but those that bought prizes.

“The reason why we raise so much money is we are all volunteers so 97 per cent of everything donated goes to families in need.”

Una set up the charity in 2006 with the aim of improving the lives of children and families in the community and the surrounding areas.

Money raised will help the charity provide grants for disadvantaged youngsters for childcare, toys and basic essentials such as food and clothing.

Una added: “I’ve got an amazing group of trustees who organised the ball and help run the charity and they do it all for free.

“There’s no way I could do it on my own and I’m really grateful to have such a dedicated group of volunteers.”