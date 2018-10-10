Investigation launched after two-year-old child falls from flat window

An investigation is ongoing after a young child fell from a window at a block of flats.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) and South Central Ambulance service was called to a property just off Oldfield Road in Blenheim Court, Kingsquarter on Tuesday afternoon.

TVP said in a statement: “Thames Valley Police was called at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 9 to reports of a child having fallen from a window in Blenheim Court, Kingsquarter, Maidenhead.

“A two year old girl was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where she remains in a stable condition. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“An investigation has started to establish the circumstances of what happened and is ongoing at this time.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch on 101 or online using the reference ‘43180308867’.”

A South Central ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 15:39 and sent a critical care car and ambulance crew. The patient was taken to John Radcliffe in Oxford.”