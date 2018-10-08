In pictures: Carters Steam fair offers guided tour

The world’s largest travelling vintage funfair offered something different as it returned from its tour to Holyport Green.

On Saturday, the renowned Carter’s Steam Fair, based in White Waltham, were offering a new art and history tour following its London and south eastern voyage, spearheaded by fairground owner Joby Carter.

The public were taught the history of the fair and the detailed painting techniques used to preserve its equipment, before the fun kicked off at midday.

Carters is famous for maintaining its rides by hand, featuring in films such as The Theory of Everything and Paddington 2.

Despite the weekend wash-out, Joby was happy with how the tour went.

“Considering the weather, we were well supported. It was really nice,” he said.

“It was a good way of getting across to people that we are not an ordinary funfair – we are about preservation and tradition. We are a family of artists and the funfair is our canvas.

“If they have any idea what went into the upkeep of all this vintage equipment, they would be offering to pay more. It is nice to show them what is included in restoring it.

“A lot of fairs have become very industrial – plastic and fibre glass (creates) a harsh environment.

“When you have rides made out of wood, they are appealing to the eye but that wood needs repainting on a regular basis.”

The tour was a Maidenhead-first, having been rolled out in London. Carters Steam Fair returns to the town again on November 3 in Boyne Hill.