In pictures: Fitness, fun and foodie treats with Magpies and Macmillan

More than £1,000 was raised for charity by Maidenhead United at a health and wellbeing day that combined a walking football tournament with a coffee morning.

Several hundred people showed up to Braywick Park on Friday to get involved in sports and wellbeing activities focused on getting older people active.

Participants then got the chance to relax with a hot drink and slice of cake at a Macmillan coffee morning held at the same time.

So far the event, which was put on by Magpies in the Community, the charitable arm of Maidenhead United, has raised about £1,500.

Helen Park, community development officer for Magpies in the Community, said: “It was funny, we were encouraging people to do some exercise and then to come and have some cake.

“It was fantastic, we had a very good day and there was a really friendly atmosphere.

“Sometimes people just don’t know what’s going on. There are activities they can join, there were people just walking through the park who didn’t know what was going on, and that we did these sessions.

“Sometimes an event can just show people what’s going on in the area that they just don’t know about.”

The main sports event going on was the walking football tournament, which saw 12 teams compete for a trophy donated by D Martin in Maidenhead.

With the aim of the event to encourage sports participation in elderly people, there were a number of other activities going on, with walking netball, exercises put on by charity SMILE and even under-fives football going on at the event.

After the games were over, participants and spectators got to enjoy a warm drink and choose from a wide array of homemade cakes at the coffee morning