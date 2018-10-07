Theresa May opens science lab

A new science lab at a school was opened by the Prime Minister.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May opened the refurbished labatory at Newlands Girls School in Farm Road on September 17.

The refurbishment was made possible by a £76,000 award from the Spoore Merry Rixman Foundation, a an educational funding charity made possible by the generosity of three people who lived in Maidenhead and Bray in the 17th century.

Abraham Spoore, Elizabeth Merry and Mary Rixman left money derived from rents and investments to be spent for educational purposes on local children.

The PM joined Councillor Philip Love (Con, Belmont). Mr Love said: “Many thousands of children and young people have been helped to fulfil their educational potential during the past 350 years, and this fantastic new laboratory that Theresa May opened, is yet another project that the SMRF is very pleased to have been able to help.”