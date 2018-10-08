Shifford Co-op hosts community day celebrating 10th anniversary

The Co-op store in Shifford Crescent is celebrating its 10th birthday – and is trying to track down the children who appeared in their launch photo a decade ago.

The photo, taken in 2008, includes children from two schools – what was known as Ellington Primary School (now Riverside) in Donnington Gardens, and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Cookham Road.

The store are hosting a 10th anniversary community day on Saturday, October 13 at 10am, where local charities and groups supported by the Co-op Local Community Fund will be in attendance. These include the Maidenhead 1st Responders, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, and The Autism Group.

Other community groups including “Ways into Work”, St Lukes Church and the Community Wardens will also be there.

If you recognise yourself or someone in the picture, please get in touch with Tom Anderson, Co-op pioneer, via email on ander23@sky.com.