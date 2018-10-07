SITE INDEX

    • Bbeaute nail and beauty salon raises £600 for Rosie's Rainbow Fund

    Bbeaute nail and beauty salon has raised £600 for Rosie’s Rainbow Fund.

    The owner of the Gloucester Road salon, Natasha Legate,organised an open day to raise money on Saturday, September 22.

    She said: “I charged £10 per ticket for entry to the open day which each gained them a goody bag.   

    “I also held a raffle which I charged £1 per ticket.”

    Carolyn Mayling set up the charity in 2004 in memory of her daughter, Rosie, who was 11 when she was diagnosed with a rare illness affecting the blood vessels, called vasculitis. She died in 2003 after suffering fatal pulmonary haemorrhage.

    The charity supports sick and disabled children and also offers bereavement support for families after the loss of a child.

    Natasha chose Rosie’s Rainbow Fund because she used to work with someone who knew Rosie and one of her longstanding clients is a good friend of Carolyn’s.

    To find out more about the charity go to http://www.rosiesrainbowfund.co.uk/rosie-s-story

