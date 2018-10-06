World Cup star imparts rugby wisdom at Claires Court

England rugby union and rugby sevens player Heather Fisher put Claires Court boys through their paces on Monday.

The two-hour coaching session delivered by Fisher to year six pupils focused on improving handling skills, tackling and rucking, scanning and hand-eye coordination.

Heather, who has represented England at three Women’s Rugby World Cups, also imparted words of wisdom, and ‘encouraged the boys to always strive to be the best they can be’.

George Paish, year six pupil, said: “The session was really fun and we learnt some interesting skills such as scanning what is happening in front of us when passing the ball.

"We also played lots of small sided games that encouraged us to work together and communicate with each other.”