    • Sign up to Thames Hospice Santa Dash

    Thames Hospice is hoping people will don Santa suits and running shoes for the charity’s annual fund-raiser next month.

    The Santa Dash will take place at Swinley Forest, Bracknell on Sunday, November 25 from 10am.

    Participants can walk or run a 5k route, or take on a more challenging 10k run.

    Online entry costs £20 for adults and £5 for children;
    under-fives go free. Early bird prices apply before Sunday.

    Registration includes a Santa suit for adults, and reindeer antlers and flashing noses for children.

    To sign up visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/santadash or call 01753 842121.

