Maidenhead Conservative social club raises £550 at Macmillan coffee morning

12:34PM, Friday 05 October 2018
A Macmillan coffee morning held by the Maidenhead Conservative Social Club on Friday raised £550 for the cause.
Members whipped up and donated an impressive number of bakes that had cake lovers donating generously to support the cause.
The coffee morning has become an annual event at the club on York Road but this is the most money they have ever raised.
Club member Vivien Williams ‘the cakes went down extremely well’.
