SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 05
18 °C
Sat, 06
13 °C
Sun, 07
14 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Maidenhead Conservative social club raises £550 at Macmillan coffee morning

    Georgina Bishop

    A Macmillan coffee morning held by the Maidenhead Conservative Social Club on Friday raised £550 for the cause.

    Members whipped up and donated an impressive number of bakes that had cake lovers donating generously to support the cause.

    The coffee morning has become an annual event at the club on York Road but this is the most money they have ever raised.

    Club member Vivien Williams ‘the cakes went down extremely well’.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved