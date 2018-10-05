Walkers taken on a Guardians of the Green Way walk

Walkers had a look at the Guardians of the Green Way over the weekend to promote a four-mile rambling route through Maidenhead.

Their name may conjure images of intergalactic action films but these ‘protectors’ are eight wooden sculptures created by artist Nick Garnett in 2012 dotting a 1.5-mile stretch.

That route was followed by 26 walkers who marched from one sculpture to the next as part of Maidenhead Civic Society’s event on Sunday, September 30.

The society wants to promote the Green Way, which snakes south from Cookham to Ray Mill Road West before hugging the Waterways project in the town centre, then travels down to the Braywick Nature Centre and ends in Bray.

Maidenhead Civic Society’s project co-ordinator Ann Darracott said: “The Green Way is quite an old project of the civic society and the East Berkshire Ramblers.

“It was devised as a way of linking Cookham through Maidenhead to Bray.”

She said it was part of a plan to put a ‘green lung in the centre of Maidenhead’.

The trip was also a chance for walkers to receive an update on the Waterways project from the scheme’s chairman, Richard Davenport, and Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), who is now the council’s waterways champion.

Ann Darracott thanked the pair for joining the walk.