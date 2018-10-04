Brett Foundation to launch business employing homeless people

A chance for homeless people who are coming off the streets to get a steady job will be offered by a rough sleeping charity’s new business.

The Brett Foundation, which runs a drop-in centre in King Street, will launch ‘Butterfly’ by mid-October.

It will employ homeless people the charity is helping to transition from sleeping rough to living in a home with a steady job.

They will be available to help customers who want to hire someone to do their gardening, ironing, cleaning, DIY, and will help a company called Worthy Vans with removals.

Employees will also deliver food and start running a ‘retro coffee bike’, dispensing hot beverages to customers.

“It is just giving people the confidence, their self respect back, and the belief in themselves that they can do this,” the charity’s founder, Sue Brett, said.

The business is so-named because Sue views the people coming off the streets as being in ‘chrysalis’, the stage between a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.

All employees of Butterfly that are sent to customers will be DBS checked.

Profits from the business will be put back into the enterprise and the Brett Foundation, which Sue is hopeful will make the charity self-sufficient and not needing to rely on grants.

The initiative will work in tandem with the Brett Foundation’s efforts to get people off Maidenhead’s streets, into accommodation, where they can be rehabilitated for medical or addiction issues they may have, and gain employment through Butterfly.

“It means we can keep a close eye on them,” she said, allowing the foundation to better support them during their employment.

Though based in King Street, the charity is remodelling a bus kitted out with facilities to help rough sleepers.

They will be helped there before moving into accommodation and getting work with Butterfly.

An afterschool and school holiday club is also set to be launched by the foundation in Easter next year.