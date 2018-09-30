Pets corner: Loula and Luther at RSPCA East Berks

Loula was originally signed over for rehoming from a multi-cat household.

She found a new home but now, two years later, she is back as her owners are moving abroad.

Loula is four years old and likes the quiet life but enjoys lots of human affection, she is very relaxed and laid back but understandably is rather shell-shocked at losing her home.

Four-year-old Luther greets everyone with a rub around your feet looking for attention.

He loves playing with toys and enjoys being brushed.

Luther can sometimes be frightened by a sudden noise, so would need a calm home.

He had been homed with Loula so sadly he too has been returned and would love to be rehomed with her.

Both cats have been vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given flea and worm treatment

If you can offer these lovely cats their real forever home, please contact RSPCA East Berks on 07852 481079 or visit the website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk for more details.