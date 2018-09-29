Primary pupils in Boyn Hill wear jeans for genes

A ‘jeans for genes’ day saw children and staff at a school dressed in denim for the day.

The aim of the day at Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery School was for the students to gain an understanding of genetic disorders, and how children across the UK are affected by them.

On Friday, September 21, the day started with a special assembly where they learned about genetic disorders, before heading off to their regular classes.

Headteacher Jane Davies said: “About 95 per cent of our students and staff were in their denims.

“They all really enjoyed wearing their jeans, denim skirts and denim shorts.”

Ms Davies went on to describe how the children at her school are taught to be accepting and understanding of all people.

She said: “Our children, despite their young age, are very accepting of each other, they do not judge each other.

“They talk about differences and the importance of valuing everybody.”