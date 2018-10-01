Commuter hits out at state of Stafferton Way car park

Finding ‘human excrement in the entrance’ of Stafferton Way car park was the ‘final straw’ for a commuter.

Paul Enderby, from Holyport, travels to work from Maidenhead Station and has been parking in the long-stay car park multiple times a week for more than 10 years. But he has stopped using it due to the mess he regularly encounters.

Paul said: “There’s muck and feathers and dead birds in there, a lot of litter, rubbish and human excrement in the entrance there the other day – which was the final straw.

“I won’t park there any more, it’s disgusting.

“Every now and then someone will come in and wave a mop around but there will never be a general clear up.”

He added: “It needs a huge deep clean, it's pretty foul.”

Refusing to pay the ‘princely sum of £7 per day’ to use the car park, Paul instead uses the outdoor Shoppenhangers Road car park.

Despite the open space leaving his car vulnerable to the elements and the fact he needs to arrive earlier to get a space, he says at £5 the tariffs are cheaper and the conditions better.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Our car parks are visited daily with all stairwells cleared in the morning. The team empty bins, clear away any debris including any dead animals and carry out a deep clean on a three month rota.

“The team works closely with the community wardens to raise any issues of anti-social behaviour and unfortunately like many other councils we have to place signs in our car parks to remind people of the expected behaviour.”

She added: “We encourage our car park users to inform us of any issues on our online reporting tool and we will deal with them as and when they are reported.”