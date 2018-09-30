Care home hosts animal therapy session

A care home hosted a stimulating therapy session with exotic animals.

Animal therapy expert Zoolab introduced the 29 residents at Boulters Lock care home, in Sheephouse Road, to creatures including a giant African land snail, a rat, stick insect, corn snake and Madagascan hissing cockroaches.

Sarah Laird, from Zoolab, said: “Animals hold a special place in many people’s hearts and lives, and there is compelling evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that interacting with animals can be beneficial to the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of those with dementia.”