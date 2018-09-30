Embroiderers Guild celebrates 40th birthday

Nearly 50 embroiderers and their friends and family took part in the ruby anniversary celebrations of their guild earlier this month.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Embroiderers Guild celebrated its 40th birthday on Tuesday, September 11 at a ‘fabulous and 40’ themed event at St James the Less Church in Stubbings.

Members and their guests wore red outfits and enjoyed chatting and stitching and, later, a birthday cake.

The guild meets every second Tuesday of the month, their next being on Tuesday, October 9.

Meetings often involve a range of speakers, as well as a beginners’ stitching hour, and take place at St James the Less.

For details, visit wmeg.co.uk