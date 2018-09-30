SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 30
14 °C
Mon, 01
13 °C
Tue, 02
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Embroiderers Guild celebrates 40th birthday

    Nearly 50 embroiderers and their friends and family took part in the ruby anniversary celebrations of their guild earlier this month.

    The Windsor and Maidenhead Embroiderers Guild celebrated its 40th birthday on Tuesday, September 11 at a ‘fabulous and 40’ themed event at St James the Less Church in Stubbings.

    Members and their guests wore red outfits and enjoyed chatting and stitching and, later, a birthday cake.

    The guild meets every second Tuesday of the month, their next being on Tuesday, October 9.

    Meetings often involve a range of speakers, as well as a beginners’ stitching hour, and take place at St James the Less.

    For details, visit wmeg.co.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved