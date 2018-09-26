Call for Maidenhead & Me art competition entries

Whether you’re an aspiring David Bailey or fancy yourself as a bit of an artist, the Maidenhead and Me competition is the perfect creative outlet.

Started by Maidenhead Civic Society in 2014, the art competition aims to ‘encourage public appreciation of the place we call home’ through painting, drawing or photography.

Back for its fifth year the 2018 theme is ‘People make it what it is’ and entries are accepted in the categories adult, senior (11-18 years) and junior (10 and under).

Prizes of up to £200 are on offer and all entries will go on public display in the Nicholsons Centre at noon on Saturday, October 20 and from Wednesday to Sunday for two weeks.

Chairman of the Maidenhead Civic Society, Bob Dulson said: “With town centre regeneration and an emerging local plan still high on the agenda, we hope the competition and the exhibition of entries will make people think about their town and, perhaps, help to restore a little pride in the place we love.”

Entrants can submit their masterpieces to the Maidenhead & Me unit in the Nicholsons between Friday, October 12-Sunday, October 14 from 11am-4pm.

Entry forms with full details of the competition can be found on the Civic Society website at www.maidenheadcivicsoc.org.uk

The competition is supported by the Advertiser, The Louis Baylis Trust, Enjoy Maidenhead, Nicholsons Centre, Art on the Street and Bovilles art shop.