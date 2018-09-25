Oscar and Olivia top Royal Borough baby name charts for 2017

The most popular names for babies in the Royal Borough last year were Oscar and Olivia.

A total of 853 boys and 804 girls were born in the area in 2017, for a total of 1,657 babies, Office for National Statistics data shows.

George, Henry and William were all tied for the second most popular boys’ name, bucking the national trend. The most popular UK-wide name was Oliver.

Olivia was the parents’ favourite for girls nationally. In the borough, Chloe took second place while Poppy and Sophie came third.

In the whole of the UK, royal names like Harry and George remain in vogue, and were the second and third most popular for boy nationwide. Amelia and Isla came second and third for the newborn girls.

Nick Stripe, of the ONS, said of the national trend: “Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

“Leo entered the boys’ top ten for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

“Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904.

“Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie.”

Almost 700,000 babies were born last year and 63,000 unique names were registered.

Ralph entered the top 100 most popular boys’ names for the first time since 1944.

New entries to the top 100 most popular girls’ names were Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.