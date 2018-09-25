New dementia activity to fight social isolation launched in Maidenhead

A new activity for people with dementia has been launched in Maidenhead.

Movement for the Mind, which is run by the Alzheimer’s Society, launched on Wednesday, September 12 and helps people with the condition to keep active.

The society describes its regimen as an hour of ‘gentle seated exercise activity’ for people aged 18 and up which are carried out to music. Those with dementia and their carers are invited to pop along.

Sarah Walker, the Alzheimer’s Society’s services manager for Berkshire, said: “It is not a new service to us (the society) but it is a new service for the borough.

“Like any of our services, it helps reduce social isolation for people with dementia.

“It’s fun as well.”

It is held at the Salvation Army centre in East Road from 10.30am – 12pm every Wednesday during school term time. Half an hour of social interaction is included in the programme.

After half term, it will alternate between a new activity, Singing for the Brain, and be held on alternate weeks.

Anyone interested in attending can call the society on 01628 626331 for a chat about attending the sessions.