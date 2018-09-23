Care provider Optalis showcases tools and devices available to aid independent living

Care provider Optalis showcased technologies that can support independent daily living for people with disabilities at Maidenhead Town Hall.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, September 12, featured tools and devices designed to help people who have difficulty with vision, mobility, hearing or other disabilities.

British Paralympic swimmer and paracanoeist Jeanette Chippington, who represented Great Britain at five consecutive Paralympics from 1988-2004, was among those in attendance.

As well as a chance to see innovative products, people attending the event in the Desborough Suite of the Town Hall between 10.30am-2pm were able to access advice and information.

Optalis provides adult social care services on behalf of the Royal Borough.

Michaela Helman, Optalis assistive technology specialist said: “We know that if a person can stay in their own home they are happier and their life quality is better.

“One way that this aim can be achieved is to use one of the many types of products now available.

“These simple devices can now do many tasks, all of which make the person’s life easier and safer.”