Anger at lorries passing down residential road

A fed-up resident is asking why heavy lorries are using her residential road to reach their site.

Pam Hilling, of Blackamoor Lane, is also concerned that Summerleaze lorries are making many of their journeys during school hours.

The Maidenhead-based gravel and mineral firm says the route has been agreed with the Royal Borough, with chairman Peter Prior saying he ‘cannot remember any serious accidents on these roads’.

But Mrs Hilling, who says she once ‘jumped into somebody’s garden’ to avoid a lorry, said ‘it’s not a case of if, it’s when.’

“I do not want anyone to get hit,” she said.

“They used to use Summerleaze Road – that is straight, you are less likely to hit a car around a corner. [Blackamoor Lane] is all bends and turns.

“You can speak to the residents that live on this road and they will tell you that when those lorries go past, our houses literally shake.

“I don’t want to badmouth them as a company, but this is out of order and not acceptable. It is scary for the kids.

“[If this isn’t sorted] I am going to start a petition. Lets share the burden of this.”

Summerleaze chairman Peter Prior said in a statement: “These roads form part of our haulage route agreed with RBWM, and have been used under our planning consents since the 1950s.

“They are the only, and best, route to serve our mineral workings. The planning consents were recently reviewed and were confirmed as the access.

“The number of cars parked on these roads has greatly increased in recent years, so RBWM should take action to control parking there.

“The use of larger lorries is actually an advantage to residents because they reduce the number of vehicle movements.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “The Summerleaze gravel pit has been established for many years. The site is surrounded by residential roads and due to its residential location it would be difficult to justify a restriction on only one road.”