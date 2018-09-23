Pets Corner: Mia at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Mia is a pretty three-year-old tabby cat who enjoys fuss and attention on her terms.

She doesn’t like being picked up and cuddled but she is a lap cat.

Mia is extremely playful and enjoys being played with. She is wary of men so would benefit from a female-only home with no other animals or children.

Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 01189 722082 or 01189 721871 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk