SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
15 °C
Tue, 25
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Pets Corner: Mia at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

    Mia is a pretty three-year-old tabby cat who enjoys fuss and attention on her terms.

    She doesn’t like being picked up and cuddled but she is a lap cat.

    Mia is extremely playful and enjoys being played with. She is wary of men so would benefit from a female-only home with no other animals or children.

    Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 01189 722082 or 01189 721871 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved