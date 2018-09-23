Pets Corner: Mia at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

06:00PM, Sunday 23 September 2018
Mia is a pretty three-year-old tabby cat who enjoys fuss and attention on her terms.
She doesn’t like being picked up and cuddled but she is a lap cat.
Mia is extremely playful and enjoys being played with. She is wary of men so would benefit from a female-only home with no other animals or children.
Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 01189 722082 or 01189 721871 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk
A teenage girl and two police officers suffered serious injuries this morning (Sunday) in a three-car collision.